Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits driving offences
- Published
Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.
The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his guilty pleas during a brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
The court heard his earlier speeding conviction, which led to his ban, may be set aside at a further hearing.
District Judge Bernard Begley agreed to adjourn sentencing until a later date.
Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later in September.
The court was told the defender was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on 23 June.
Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said at just before 23:00 BST, a police patrol on duty on Kingsway, Stockport, stopped Wan-Bissaka, of Wilmslow.
"When Mr Wan-Bissaka was spoken to, he was co-operative at the roadside," he said.
"Asked if he had insurance, he answered 'As far as I am aware', and he held a full UK driving licence."
He said after subsequent roadside checks, it became "self-evident that Mr Wan-Bissaka had been disqualified from driving on 18 June 2021 at West Yorkshire Magistrates' Court".
"Throughout he was co-operative and cordial," he added.
The court was told sentencing for the offences on 23 June would depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing at Skipton Magistrates' Court on 1 October.
The hearing in Manchester was adjourned until 16 September when both cases may be joined together.