Hyde crash: Boy on scooter injured in car collision

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Talbot Road in Hyde

A 12-year-old boy who was riding a scooter has been seriously injured in a crash with a car.

The boy suffered head and chest injuries after being hit by a Toyota in Talbot Road, Hyde, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

