Hyde crash: Boy on scooter injured in car collision
- Published
A 12-year-old boy who was riding a scooter has been seriously injured in a crash with a car.
The boy suffered head and chest injuries after being hit by a Toyota in Talbot Road, Hyde, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.