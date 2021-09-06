Romiley robbery: Boy, 15, detained for killing restaurateur
A 15-year-old boy who killed a man when he stole his car has been sentenced to four years and nine months detention.
The teenager sent Mohammed Islam "flying" as he attempted to stop his car being taken in Stockport, in January, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The 53-year-old restaurant-owner suffered fatal brain injuries when he fell underneath the wheels of his Mercedes and died two days later.
The car had been a present from his two grown-up sons and daughter.
His daughter, Nasrin Choudhory, told the court: "Dad was the foundation of our home. He was not only an immeasurable loss to my family but the whole community."
The boy, who was 14 at the time of the offence and cannot be named because of his age, admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.
He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.
Sentencing the defendant, Judge Nicholas Dean QC, said: "The family have had a light extinguished in their life.
"The profound grief of the family will live with them for many years."
Earlier, Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told the court the teenager was among a group of five who were looking for a vehicle to steal and sell on.
Mr Islam owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple and was finishing his working day when he decided to deliver an order of food himself as the house in Romiley was on his way home.
But as he handed over the delivery the teenager jumped in his vehicle.
A witness saw the car "travelling at the sort of speed I have seen on Top Gear when they completely floor it", the court heard.
In mitigation, Simon Csoka QC said the teenager had significant learning difficulties and an attention deficit disorder, but "does have comprehension of the enormity of the loss he has caused".
Co-defendant Connor Read, 18, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, was given 13 months detention suspended for two years and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.