Gecko hitches 2,500-mile ride from Crete to Altrincham
A holidaymaker has unwittingly transported a gecko the size of a two pence coin from Crete to Greater Manchester.
The stowaway baby Mediterranean house gecko was found by Victoria Naylor in her home in Altrincham.
Ms Naylor had spotted something moving in her suitcase while unpacking and two days later the reptile was spotted by her children climbing up a wall.
They nicknamed it Gary the gecko before it was collected by the RSPCA.
"I saw something move from the suitcase but couldn't find anything when I searched the room - and a couple of days later it appeared on a wall in the house," she said.
"It was so tiny and it is remarkable to think this gecko managed to travel so far especially as the temperature would not be what he was used to."
The family contained the reptile in a plastic container on 28 August and gave it water before it was collected by RSPCA animal rescuer Jess Araujo.
Ms Araujo said: "We believe the gecko is a baby as it is so small and about the size of a two pence piece.
"He has travelled more than 2,500 miles but he appears unscathed by his long and adventurous journey and unlike most travellers did not need to have Covid tests."
Gary the gecko is now in the care of a specialist reptile keeper and is doing well, the RSPCA said.
The animal charity said geckos, like other reptiles, have specific needs including controlled temperature, lighting and humidity, and would be very unlikely to survive UK temperatures at this time of year.