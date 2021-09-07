Luxe Lounge death: Family's tribute to 'doting father' killed in bar
- Published
The family of a man who died after being attacked in a bar have paid tribute to the "doting" father of two.
Robert Smethurst, 36, died in hospital after he was knocked unconscious at Luxe Lounge in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Thursday morning.
Owen Greenhalgh, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and assault.
Mr Smethurst's family described him as "the most enthusiastic man with an outrageously loud laugh".
His wife Amanda said: "He was always there to offer advice and guidance without judgement. He just wanted to help those he loved be the very best version of themselves.
"Everybody who knows Rob has a story of how he influenced them at some point in their lives. Such a selfless human. Always helping where he could and always giving what he had."
She continued: "The world is a much duller place without you in it, Rob. Anybody who knew you will understand the gut wrenching pain that is rippling through our lives.
"You worked so hard to build a life for your family to be proud of. And proud of you we are. So unbelievably proud."
Mr Greenhalgh appeared at Manchester Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody until 8 October.