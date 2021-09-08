Carillion collapse: Rebuilt school could be demolished, MP says
A school which was refurbished six years ago by collapsed firm Carillion may need to be demolished and rebuilt due to poor construction work, an MP has claimed.
About £670,000 has already been spent to try to fix structural problems at Russell Scott Primary in Denton.
But the Greater Manchester school needs a further £5m in repairs.
Denton MP Andrew Gwynne has said the school needs urgent help "to secure the very best for these children".
'Years of turmoil'
"That probably means a full rebuild because it's more cost-effective, ironically, than putting right the damage caused by Carillion," he said.
The government has agreed to a meeting to discuss the issues after Mr Gwynne raised the problems in the House of Commons this week.
The school, which originally opened in the 19th century, was rebuilt by Carillion in 2015, which collapsed in 2018.
Since then the school has flooded six times, meaning pupils have missed weeks of school.
Head teacher Steve Marsland said the school has endured "months and years of turmoil".
"We just don't know what's going to happen next whether it's floors collapsing, roofs caving in," he added.
"It was Carillon who were brought in by the government, in terms of their preferred builders, who have left us in this mess and nobody has paid a consequence."
Tameside Council said it had been left "disappointed and concerned after the works carried out by Carillion were not only of poor quality but did not meet statutory building standards and requirements which posed potential health and safety risks to pupils and staff".
"The most cost-effective and long-term solution to rectify the defect legacy left by Carillion would be to build a new school on the existing site," the spokesperson added.
The government has been approached for a comment.