'Disruptive' inmate sent back to jail for threats to prison officer's family
- Published
An inmate who tried to blackmail a prison officer has been sent back to jail.
Sean Jones, 25, passed a note detailing threats towards the officer's family if he was transferred out of the prison in Greater Manchester, police said.
He pleaded guilty at Bolton Crown Court to conveying a threat, threatening to commit damage and having a phone in jail.
He was sentenced to a further four-and-a-half years.
The court heard how Jones had been serving a jail sentence for possessing an imitation firearm and dangerous driving.
On 23 November 2020 - the day Jones was due to be released - he was arrested and charged for blackmail and remanded in custody.
Unhappy
Jones had been due to move to an alternative prison in 2019 following his "disruptive attitude", GMP said.
Unhappy with the decision, he requested a meeting with a prison official during which he wrote a note with threats directed at the officer's family.
The letter was reported to police and Jones was moved to a prison in north-east England in 2020.
During the transfer, he made further threats to staff, the court heard.
Officers also found a mobile phone among his possessions.
PC David Fairhurst, from GMP, said: "This crime was carefully thought out and planned, and Jones used intimidation and threats to try and get what he wanted.
"The threats left the victims feeling worried for the safety of their families. It is clear that this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."