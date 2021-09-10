Old Trafford stabbing: Boy, 16, dies after being attacked in street
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed to death by two unknown males, police have said.
The teenager was taken to hospital after he was found with stab wounds on Norton Street, Old Trafford, Manchester at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
A murder investigation has begun but no arrests have been made.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a car had also been recovered on Upper Chorlton Road, which was believed to have been involved in a collision.
Officers are currently treating the car as linked to the murder investigation, while forensic tests are carried out.
Another vehicle hit a pedestrian on Cross Street a short time after the stabbing, GMP said.
The pedestrian's injuries are not believed to be serious.
Det Supt Danny Inglis said: "This is an horrific incident, where a young man has tragically lost his life, and we are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish exactly what has happened, and to bring those responsible to justice."
He urged anyone with information to come forward "no matter how small it may seem".