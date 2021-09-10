Greater Manchester Police: New chief blames leadership failures
Greater Manchester Police's new chief constable has blamed a "failure of senior leadership" as he outlined his plans to turn around the troubled force.
Stephen Watson has promised to get tough on crime, with "too many criminals getting away with it".
He said the force would now fully investigate every crime and pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry.
Mr Watson also vowed to open more cell capacity under the plans.
His fresh comments come after a series of controversies for the force, including Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary revealing it failed to record 80,000 crimes.
The senior officer promised many more arrests with "surge activity" to fight crime, including "dialled-up muscularity" and "real ferocity" in tackling organised crime gangs.
"We will take your cars and we will take your cash and we will take your houses," he said.
Mr Watson presented his plans to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham at a meeting of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
The former chief constable of South Yorkshire Police was appointed after the force - the second largest in England and Wales - was put in special measures in December.
Then chief constable Ian Hopkins, who had held the top job since 2015, stepped down after Mr Burnham came under pressure to sack him.
The new chief was tasked with coming up with a plan, urgently, to turn the force around.
"I have no doubt that our people are equal to the challenge. What has kept our people from delivering, as they want to do, has been a failure of senior leadership," Mr Watson said.
"And that's what we're here to do. Our people are fed up but they are not defeated."
Mr Burnham spoke of a culture of "defeatism" spanning the last 20 years at the force.
He said the mayor and police chief had "faced up" to all the problems, pledged greater scrutiny and oversight of the force, and promised a "new era".