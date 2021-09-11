Oldham Council leader car fire: Police make third arson arrest
A third man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a council leader's car.
Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah's vehicle was deliberately set alight on 13 July, damaging the car and a neighbouring property.
Ms Shah became the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council in northern England in May.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life, said police.
Nobody was hurt in the blaze.
He has since been released pending further inquiries.
Two other men, aged 22 and 23, previously arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life have been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.
