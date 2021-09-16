Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd footballer to face motor offences trial
- Published
Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka is to go on trial for motoring offences in December.
The 23-year-old last month admitted driving while disqualified, without a licence or insurance after being stopped on 23 June in the city.
He is still allowed to drive in the meantime as his ban was "set aside" until the trial begins.
His lawyer told Manchester Magistrates' Court the player did not know he was banned when he was stopped.
Just days before, on 18 June, Leeds Magistrates' Court had disqualified him for six months after he failed to provide driver details for a speeding offence in Yorkshire in September 2020.
His lawyers said the letters went to his old address in Croydon, south London.
Wan-Bissaka signed for Manchester United from Crystal Palace in a £45 million deal in July 2019.
Shaun Draycott, defending, told the court in Manchester: "When Mr Wan-Bissaka drove on 23 June he did so in complete ignorance of the fact of disqualification."
Wan-Bissaka was excused attendance in court for Thursday's hearing.
District Judge Bernard Begley set a trial date of 20 December at the same court, when Wan-Bissaka will give evidence in person to explain why he failed to provide the driver's details for the speeding offence in Yorkshire.
He will then be sentenced for the driving while disqualified offence in Manchester.