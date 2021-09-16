Rhamero West: Teenager arrested over fatal street stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on 9 September, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
It followed "violent disorder" and several car crashes in south Manchester, the force said.
A 16-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning.
GMP said detectives had been piecing together a number of incidents that occurred prior to Rhamero's death, including multiple collisions and violent disorder around the Princess Road area.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "It is worth stressing that although we have made this arrest our investigation is continuing and we are still pursuing a number of potential suspects."
She appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.
"The smallest bit of information could prove vital to our investigation and assist us in carrying out further arrests," she said.