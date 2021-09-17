Manchester Metrolink: Man who fell between trams has leg amputated
- Published
A man has had his leg amputated after falling into the gap between two linked trams in Manchester city centre, a transport body has confirmed.
Tram operator Metrolink said the man had been injured at the stop in Exchange Square at about 23:30 BST on 11 September.
It said he was in a critical condition but was "expected to pull through".
An investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has begun.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said details of the incident were revealed during a meeting of the Metrolink and rail subcommittee of the Greater Manchester transport committee earlier.
Victoria Mercer, service delivery manager at Metrolink, told members the man "had his back turned to the tram and was walking as the tram was pulling out of the stop".
"He leant into the tram as the tram was moving and he fell between the gap of a double unit," she said.
She added that it had been "confirmed that his one leg has been amputated, but he is expected to pull through".
GMP has asked anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk