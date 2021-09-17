BBC News

Rhamero West: Boy, 16, charged over fatal street stabbing

Published
image source, Family handout
image captionRhamero was stabbed after being chased through the streets, police said

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.

Rhamero West, also 16, died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on 9 September.

It followed "violent disorder" and several car crashes in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Catering student Rhamero, known as Mero, from south Manchester, was killed after he attended his first day at college.

His family said he was a "beautiful soul".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.