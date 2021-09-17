Rhamero West: Boy, 16, charged over fatal street stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West, also 16, died after being found on Norton Street, Old Trafford, at about 18:00 BST on 9 September.
It followed "violent disorder" and several car crashes in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Catering student Rhamero, known as Mero, from south Manchester, was killed after he attended his first day at college.
His family said he was a "beautiful soul".
