Greater Manchester Police officer repeatedly Tasered handcuffed man
- Published
A police officer who repeatedly used a Taser on a man who was handcuffed has admitted common assault.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Phillip Smith, 47, used the Taser five times after being called to a property in Dukinfield, Tameside, in June 2018.
The police watchdog investigation later found there was no justification for its use on the last three occasions.
He was handed an 18-month conditional discharge at Preston Crown Court and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.
Smith was with a group of officers who had been called to a property due to concerns for the welfare of a 29-year-old man.
'Posed no threat'
Amanda Rowe, Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director, said Smith then "repeatedly Tasered a man at a time when he posed no threat to him or his colleagues".
"While the man was Tasered five times, the evidence indicated there was no justification for its use on the last three occasions during which time the man had already been restrained and was handcuffed," she added.
"At that point his use of Taser was gratuitous and amounted to an assault in the eyes of the law.
"It is clear and the judge acknowledged that PC Smith lost his temper."
Smith is now subject to gross misconduct disciplinary proceedings, which could result in his dismissal.
A GMP spokesman said it "understands that any officer who is sentenced for a criminal offence will no doubt cause concern in the community".
"The matter has been referred back to our professional standards branch who will now deal with the matter according to police regulations," he added.