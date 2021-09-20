Royton crash: Man jailed for killing taxi driver
A man has been jailed for 12 years for killing a taxi driver after he drove "recklessly" at more than 80mph.
Ryan Hughes, 30, of Radcliffe Street, Oldham crashed into the taxi at 21:40 GMT on 1 February in Royton last year.
He ran away from his Ford Focus after the crash which also injured two passengers, police said.
Hughes admitted causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Minshull Street Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the 42-year-old taxi driver had collected two women from a restaurant on Laurel Trading Estate on Higginshaw Lane.
Hughes was then seen driving his car "in excess of 80mph" before he hit the driver's side of the taxi.
The taxi driver suffered a traumatic brain injury and died three weeks after the crash.
The two women also suffered serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken pelvis and a dislocated spine.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "Hughes drove recklessly across Oldham without any care for the safety of those around him and his thoughtless actions have resulted in the loss of an innocent man's life."
He said he hoped the sentence would provide a "sense of closure and justice" for the taxi driver's family and the injured women.