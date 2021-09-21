Metrolink: Manchester tram strikes called off after improved pay offer
Tram driver strikes which would have disrupted sporting events in Greater Manchester have been called off.
The Unite union has suspended industrial action which was planned for Saturday and Sunday.
The Metrolink strikes would have impacted on travel to the Great Manchester Run and to Manchester United's home game against Aston Villa.
Transport for Greater Manchester said it was "great news" for passengers that the strikes had been averted.
Head of Metrolink, Danny Vaughan, said: "We'll now be able to concentrate on providing a normal service to support the various major events taking place this weekend and all those who rely on Metrolink to get around."
Unite said it would be recommending its members accept what it described as a "greatly improved pay offer".
About 300 tram drivers and supervisors had originally been offered a 1% pay rise over 15 months.
Unite said that was "pitiful" and organised a ballot for industrial action, with 90% of those who took part voting in favour.
The strikes had been due to take place this coming weekend, and also on 24 and 29 October.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "By taking a stand our members have forced management to return to negotiations and table a greatly improved pay offer."
The breakthrough came after lengthy negotiations with operators KeolisAmey Metrolink on Monday.
The firm's managing director Guillaume Chanussot said: "I am pleased that we have been able to reach agreement with Unite on an improved offer for our driver workforce which enables them to suspend their planned industrial action."
