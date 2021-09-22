BBC News

Manchester flooding: Main roads closed after serious water leak

Published
image source, Greater Manchester Police
image captionOxford Road is closed in both directions due to the flooding

Two main roads in Manchester are closed due to flooding after a water leak.

Oxford Road is shut in both directions between Booth Street West and Grafton Street with serious flooding outside the University of Manchester.

Lloyd Street North is also shut between Denmark Road and Burlington Street. Local bus services are being diverted, Transport for Greater Manchester said.

A United Utilities spokesman said some houses nearby could be without water or experiencing low pressure.

The water company said it had sent teams of engineers to the site and "will work as quickly as possible to rectify this".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

A large pool of water could be seen in front of some of the university's main buildings on the week students are returning to their studies.

Oxford Road will remain closed for most of the day, Greater Manchester Police said in a Facebook post.

The force asked people to avoid the area and to use Upper Brook Street as the best alternative route.

Stagecoach tweeted that buses would not be stopping outside the university.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.