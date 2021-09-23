Manchester Arena Inquiry: Family thanks people who helped victims
The family of a mother killed in the Manchester Arena bombing have thanked the people who tried to help her in the "appalling" aftermath of the atrocity.
Lisa Lees, 43, was among 22 people killed in the May 2017 bombing.
The public inquiry into the attack heard Ms Lees was standing next to her friend Alison Howe, who was also killed.
The two women were waiting in the arena foyer to pick up their daughters from the Ariana Grande concert.
The court heard how Ms Lees, from Oldham, was standing approximately 13ft (4m) away from Salman Abedi when the device was detonated.
Two members of the public, Michael Byrne and Rob Grew said in their statements they had seen Ms Lees struggling to breathe while she was lying on the floor.
The inquiry heard a woman, Jolene Smith, who was nearby described looking across at Ms Lees and seeing that her "beautiful" face was not moving.
Ms Lees died from multiple injuries which were unsurvivable, the inquiry was told.
Pete Weatherby QC, representing her family, said: "Lisa's mum Elaine has asked me to record publicly the thanks of her and the wider family for those that did their best to attend to Lisa in those appalling circumstances."
Her husband Anthony told the inquiry that she was "the most positive and definitely the most beautiful person that I have ever met".
Chairman Sir John Saunders said: "She had given a great deal, but she had so much more to give."
The inquiry went on to hear about 44-year-old Ms Howe, from Oldham, who could be seen on CCTV lying on the floor alongside her friend Ms Lees.
A member of the public put Ms Howe into the recovery position before Showsec employee Jade Samuels and a British Transport Police officer Jane Bridgewater both carried out chest compressions.
The hearing was told Ms Howe suffered multiple injuries and died from a significant head injury.
Sir John said: "Alison played an enormous part in her extended family, she has been described as the glue that held them all together.
"What happened on 22 May 2017 has left an enormous gap in their lives.
"She also brought happiness to a large circle of friends.
"She had worked in the past as a nurse, she was a force for good."
The inquiry continues.
