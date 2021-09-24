Hyde dangerous driver who killed woman, 75, jailed
- Published
A man who drove through traffic lights on the wrong side of the road before smashing into a woman's car has been jailed for causing her death.
Muhammad Ahmed, 25, of Hyde in Greater Manchester killed Sonia Adams, 75, when he crashed head-on into her Kia Rio.
She died of multiple injuries at the scene in Stockport in February.
Ahmed, who was not seriously hurt, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 32 months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Ahmed, of Edna Street, was driving a BMW in Hyde Road, Woodley when he drove through a set of traffic lights on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a line of traffic waiting at the lights.
He narrowly missed a car driving in the opposite direction. This caused him to lose control of his car and crash into Ms Adams.
Ahmed subsequently hit a tree and a stationary car parked on the side of the road, GMP added.
'Catastrophic'
"Ahmed had no consideration for the safety of other road users as he undertook a dangerous manoeuvre which ultimately resulted in an innocent [woman] losing their life in this tragic accident," said Sgt Phillip Shaw.
"Our thoughts remain with Sonia's loved ones as they come to terms with this loss."
He said he hoped the sentence would deter other motorists from risking other road users' safety and prevent similar "catastrophic consequences".
After the hearing, Ms Adams's family said: "We feel the sentence will never be enough.
"He could be out walking the street in 16 months and our mum won't."
Ahmed was also disqualified from driving for six years and four months and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.