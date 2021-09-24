Yousef Makki: Stabbed schoolboy's inquest could be delayed
An inquest into the death of schoolboy Yousef Makki could be delayed until June 2022, a hearing has been told.
The 17-year-old Manchester Grammar student was attacked in Hale Barns, Cheshire, in March 2019.
Joshua Molnar, who fatally stabbed him, was cleared of murder in July 2019, but admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice.
Coroner Alison Mutch told Stockport Coroner's Court further delaying the inquest was a "worst case scenario".
Yousef's inquest was initially delayed by the criminal proceedings.
'Absolute focus'
The pre-inquest hearing was told Cheshire Police had also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the case and the police watchdog's final report had only recently been completed.
That report, Ms Mutch was told by lawyers for Joshua Molnar, the police and others, would need to be considered.
The court heard a second report, described as a "review report" by Greater Manchester Police, had also to be looked at by all interested parties.
Setting a date for a further pre-inquest hearing in October, the coroner also asked lawyers to check their availability in June 2022 should the full inquest not go ahead on 8 November.
"My absolute focus is this inquest happens this year," she said.
"I'm just trying to look at the worst case scenario."
She added that the inquest, when it was heard, would not be a "rehash" of the criminal trial.
An order protecting the anonymity of Joshua Molnar was lifted in October 2019.
