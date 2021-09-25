Leigh murder probe after man found with fatal injuries
The death of a man found with a number of serious injuries has prompted a murder investigation.
Emergency services were called to a property in Charleston Court, Tyldesley, Leigh at about 01:30 BST over concern for a man's welfare.
Police officers discovered a 30-year-old man in a search of the nearby area, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
GMP said the man died at the scene and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"This is an horrific incident, in which a man has tragically lost his life," Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson, from GMP said.
"Our thoughts remain with his family at this time, who are being supported by specialist officers."
GMP said officers remain at the scene and detectives are following up a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.