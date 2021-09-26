Warehouse Project, Manchester: Four drug arrests after death
A 20-year-old man has died after falling ill at a Manchester club night.
He became ill at the Warehouse Project in the early hours of Saturday morning and was taken to hospital where he died, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said a man, aged 20, is being held on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Two men, aged 23 and 22, and a woman, 21, were also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs. The Warehouse Project said it was "devastated".
A spokesperson from The Warehouse Project said: "We are devastated and our condolences are with the individual's family and friends.
"We are working closely with the Greater Manchester authorities to help with inquiries at this stage."
