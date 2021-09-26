Wigan murder probe: Appeal after Tyldesley man's death
Detectives are appealing for help with a murder investigation after a man was found in the street with fatal injuries.
Thirty-year-old Thomas Williamson was discovered in Charles Street, Tyldesley, Wigan shortly after 01:30 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was an horrific incident and they were following a number of lines of inquiry.
It urged anyone with information or CCTV in the area to contact the force.
"But we can't do it alone - we're urging anyone who may have heard anything, or has CCTV in the area to please get in touch," Det Insp Gareth Davies, from GMP, said.
