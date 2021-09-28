Denise Welch: Man admits stalking Loose Women presenter
A man has admitted stalking Loose Women star Denise Welch and setting a fire on her driveway.
Toraq Wyngard targeted the actor between 18 September 2020 and 11 February this year, Cheshire Police said.
The 63-year-old admitted stalking the TV presenter on the first day of a trial at Chester Crown Court on Monday.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife, criminal damage and arson and will be sentenced on 26 October.
Wyngard, of Cannon Street in Salford, was found near the home the star shares with her husband Lincoln Townley in Cheshire when police were called to a fire on her driveway on 19 September last year.
The blaze had spread from the skip to the garage attached to the property, police said.
Officers found Wyngard nearby with knife in his backpack.
'Distressing crimes'
In a statement released by police, Welch said she was "very relieved" that Wyngard had admitted the offences.
"This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family," she added.
"We are grateful to the fire service for their prompt action saving our house and to the police for their amazing vigilance and support."
Det Sgt Dave Thomason said: "I'd like to thank Denise for her bravery in coming forward and I hope this reassures other victims that we do listen and take action against those who carry out such distressing crimes in our communities."
Welch, 63, who played Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, is a regular panellist on Loose Women and has also appeared on Waterloo Road.