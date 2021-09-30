New York-style urban park plan for Manchester viaduct submitted
- Published
Plans have been submitted to turn a Grade II listed Manchester viaduct into a New York-style urban park.
Castlefield Viaduct, built in 1892, was last used to to carry heavy rail traffic in and out of Manchester Central railway station 50 years ago.
The National Trust wants to open it next summer as a temporary park to test ideas for its long-term future.
Plans for the raised walkway lined with flowers, trees and seating were first unveiled in 2012.
Phase One of the scheme will provide "a canvas for experimentation and learning" before permanent plans are submitted, the planning documents said.
New artist impressions show a secret garden, accessible events space and boards showing the viaduct's history.
The viaduct could ultimately be turned into a green space similar to New York's High Line "park in the sky".
The National Trust hopes it will be "a hidden oasis sitting above this busy city".
A spokesman said: "As the city of Manchester has continued to grow, the viaduct has stood unused and unchanged with only the essential repairs and maintenance carried out.
"It's now time for the viaduct to reclaim its place in this vibrant city, celebrating its part in Manchester's past, present and future."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk