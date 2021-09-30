BBC News

New York-style urban park plan for Manchester viaduct submitted

image source, Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
image caption, Plans for the raised walkway lined with flowers, trees and seating were first unveiled in 2012.

Plans have been submitted to turn a Grade II listed Manchester viaduct into a New York-style urban park.

Castlefield Viaduct, built in 1892, was last used to to carry heavy rail traffic in and out of Manchester Central railway station 50 years ago.

The National Trust wants to open it next summer as a temporary park to test ideas for its long-term future.

image source, Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
image caption, Artist impressions for the Castlefield viaduct show a secret garden, and accessible events space

Phase One of the scheme will provide "a canvas for experimentation and learning" before permanent plans are submitted, the planning documents said.

New artist impressions show a secret garden, accessible events space and boards showing the viaduct's history.

image source, Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
image caption, The viaduct could ultimately be turned into a green space similar to New York's High Line "park in the sky"
image source, Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
image caption, The National Trust says it is time the viaduct "reclaims its place" in the vibrant city

The viaduct could ultimately be turned into a green space similar to New York's High Line "park in the sky".

The National Trust hopes it will be "a hidden oasis sitting above this busy city".

A spokesman said: "As the city of Manchester has continued to grow, the viaduct has stood unused and unchanged with only the essential repairs and maintenance carried out.

"It's now time for the viaduct to reclaim its place in this vibrant city, celebrating its part in Manchester's past, present and future."

image source, National Trust
image caption, The Castlefield Viaduct fell into disuse when Manchester Central railway station closed in 1969
image source, National Trust
image caption, Only essential repairs and maintenance have been carried out since the viaduct was closed in 1969

