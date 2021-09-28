North West bus drivers prepare for strikes over pay dispute
- Published
Bus drivers across the north west of England are to be balloted over industrial action in a row over pay.
The Unite union said about 1,800 Arriva workers in the area would be balloted over strike action.
It also said Stagecoach members in the region would vote on whether to take action as part of a nationwide ballot.
Arriva said it was "committed to reaching an agreement", while Stagecoach has previously said it was "open to continuing discussions".
The ballots across 11 depots opened on Tuesday and close on 15 October.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Arriva could prevent "disruption to passengers by returning to the negotiating table and making a decent offer".
"If there is no improved offer and union members vote for strike action, we are prepared for a relentless campaign," she added.
A spokesman for Arriva said it was in discussions with the union.
"As the country recovers from Covid and returns to public transport, it is important that we work together to deliver the best possible service to our customers," he added.
Stagecoach members in a number of areas, including Manchester, the North East of England and parts of Scotland, have been balloted on industrial action.
The company said it "very much" remained open to "continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to return to talks".