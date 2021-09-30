Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb victim spent last moments laughing
- Published
A man who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack spent his final moments "laughing and joking", the inquiry into the bombing has heard.
The Manchester Arena Inquiry was told Stockport's Martyn Hett "did not have a care in the world" before the attack.
It heard the 29-year-old entered the venue's foyer moments before the explosion and had filmed himself singing and dancing.
His mother Figen Murray told the court he had been "a true force for good".
The inquiry has been looking at the individual circumstances of the deaths of the 22 people killed at the venue following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Stuart Aspinall, who went with Mr Hett to the show, said that "from the off... Martyn was up and dancing and soon we were all following suit".
He said Mr Hett, who was due to fly to the US for an extended holiday two days later, had been "in really high spirits".
"He was singing at the top of his voice, dancing about without a care in the world," he said.
"It was just a great time to be together."
'Zest for life'
The hearing was told that after the show, Mr Hett went to the foyer to meet his friends and was filming himself singing and dancing and "laughing and joking" with security guards moments before the bomb exploded.
He was 13ft (4m) away from bomber Salman Abedi at the time of detonation.
Video footage of the aftermath showed Mr Hett laid still on the ground.
He was later covered with t-shirts and a blanket.
Arena first aider Kristina Deakin said when she moved him, she saw a large wound on his neck.
Medical experts concluded Martyn died very quickly from multiple injuries that he could not have survived.
Mrs Murray and Mr Hett's stepfather Stuart Murray said he had had a "tremendous passion for life" and "catching charisma".
"He was a true force for good", they said.
His father, Paul Hett, and stepmother, Kath Hett, said his life had been "so vibrant and full of energy" and he had had a "wicked sense of humour".
They added that he "lit up everyone around him".
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said Mr Hett had "a zest for life" and brought "happiness to so many people".
"Martyn's spirit is indestructible and will live on in the memories of his family and many, many friends," he added.
The inquiry continues.