Wigan murder inquiry: Family tribute to man found dead in street
A man who was found dead in the street was "loving, kind and funny", his family has said.
Tom Williamson, 30, was found with fatal injuries in Charles Street, Tyldesley, Wigan at 01:30 BST on 25 September.
His family said the world "would be a much smaller and duller place" without him.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed, Greater Manchester Police said.
In a tribute to Mr Williamson his family said anybody who knew him would "understand the heart wrenching pain that we are feeling".
The statement said his father and sister were "devastated" and "feel robbed".
"Everybody who knew Tom had a story of how kind and brutally honest he could be, which made us all laugh.
"He touched their hearts with his vulnerability.
"He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive," it added.
Detectives said they wanted to trace the occupants of a silver Chevrolet Kalos which was seen driving past Mr Williamson shortly before the incident.