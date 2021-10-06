Stalybridge murder: Estranged husband who hid in home to kill wife jailed
- Published
An estranged husband who hid in his wife's home then stabbed her to death in the night has been jailed.
Tamara Padi was "brutally" stabbed multiple times in her home in Stalybridge, Tameside, in July in an "incomprehensible" attack.
Aubrey Padi. of Carrfield, Hyde, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to murdering his 43-year-old wife.
The 46-year-old was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the couple split in February.
On 7 July, Padi let himself into his wife's home in the early hours and lay in wait for her arrival.
She arrived home shortly after 01:30 BST with a friend who was staying over.
The friend, who was sleeping downstairs in the living room, was woken at about 03:30 by screaming from upstairs, police said.
Ms Padi's friend saw her estranged husband attempt to flee out of the front door but then he turned around, went back upstairs, and stabbed Ms Padi multiple times.
He then told the friend to call 999 and left the property. Ms Padi was taken to hospital but died shortly after arriving.
Tamara Padi was described as "happy and outgoing soul" who was "loved by everyone", in a family tribute after her death.
A friend also paid tribute, saying Ms Padi was "full of love and made sure everyone around her felt that love".
Det Insp Lee Shaw, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a brutal attack on someone that this man had vowed to love and care for.
"The actions of Aubrey Padi are incomprehensible, and it is only right that he remains behind bars for at least the 23 years the judge has imposed on him."