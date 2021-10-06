Metrolink tram strikes: Services disrupted on Manchester Marathon day
- Published
Limited Metrolink tram services are expected to run on Sunday for the Manchester Marathon because of driver strike action, the operator has said.
The Unite union reversed its decision to call off the strikes last week after Metrolink drivers rejected an offer of a minimum 5% pay rise over two years.
More action is due on 15, 18 and 24 October, when Liverpool visit United.
"We are doing all we can to put robust contingency plans in place," operator Keolis/Amey Metrolink (KAM) said.
The move comes after Metrolink drivers were first offered a 1% pay rise, which was later improved to 5% over two years.
Unite described the latest pay offer as poor, and rejected it in a ballot.
The first strike on Sunday will coincide with the Manchester Marathon - the UK's second largest marathon event.
"Unite are fully aware of the potential impact their actions will cause, not least to the charities who benefit from the generous donations raised by marathon participants and the ability for family and friends to support their endeavours," said KAM, which operates the trams on behalf of Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).
Metrolink said it would prioritise Sunday's services to support the Manchester Marathon where possible "subject to driver availability".
The BBC has contacted Unite for a comment.