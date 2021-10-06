Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb victim may have survived, hearing told
One of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack may have survived had he been given medical treatment more quickly, the public inquiry has heard.
John Atkinson asked repeatedly if he was going to die as he lay in the foyer where the bomb exploded in May 2017.
Members of the public and police helped the 28-year-old but he was not seen by paramedics for nearly 50 minutes, the inquiry heard.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured in the blast.
In an evidence summary read out by Sophie Cartwright QC and Det Insp Mike Russell, the inquiry was told there was CCTV footage that showed that within five seconds of the blast, as the smoke cleared, Mr Atkinson crawled on his hands and knees across the floor of the arena foyer.
A member of the public, Ronald Blake, was first to reach his side, Ms Cartwright QC said.
She told the inquiry Mr Blake phoned 999 within 52 seconds of the blast and used a belt as a tourniquet to try and stem the bleeding from Mr Atkinson's leg.
Mr Blake stayed with Mr Atkinson, from Radcliffe in Bury, for nearly an hour, holding the tourniquet the entire time, Ms Cartwright QC said.
He was injured himself and had no first aid training.
No-one from the ambulance service assessed Mr Atkinson at all during that time, the inquiry heard.
It was more than 45 minutes before anyone came to help lift Mr Atkinson out of the foyer and, as there were no stretchers, an advertising board was used but it broke, Ms Cartwright QC told the hearing.
A metal barrier was pushed underneath it, she said, while Mr Atkinson was crying out in pain and holding on to the barrier to stop himself falling off it.
Several times he asked those with him if he was going to die, she said.
Mr Blake eventually left after an hour left thinking Mr Atkinson would survive as he was now with paramedics.
Ms Cartwright QC added Mr Blake was "greatly upset" to find out the next day, when he was being given hospital treatment for his own injuries, that Mr Atkinson had died.
The hearing has been told the issue of whether Mr Atkinson could have survived is key, and that over the next few days the court will hear from experts who believe better medical treatment could have made a difference.
The inquiry has been looking at the individual circumstances of the deaths of each victim, who were killed by the bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry continues.