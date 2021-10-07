Manchester Arena Inquiry hears bomb victim could have been saved
A victim of the Manchester Arena attack might have survived if he had been treated at hospital before he went into cardiac arrest, an inquiry has heard.
John Atkinson, 28, from Bury, suffered severe leg injuries before going into cardiac arrest at the scene one hour and 16 minutes after the bomb exploded.
The inquiry heard how Mr Atkinson was standing 20ft (6m) away from the blast.
Blast wave experts told the inquiry they believed he could have survived with timely medical intervention.
Mr Atkinson was one of 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The public inquiry heard the healthcare worker had lost a significant amount of blood as he laid in agony on the foyer floor for 47 minutes.
He was then carried downstairs by police on a makeshift stretcher to a casualty clearing area at Victoria station.
More than 20 minutes passed - as ambulances queued outside - before he went into cardiac arrest at 23:47 BST and was finally taken from the arena to Manchester Royal Infirmary at midnight, the inquiry was told.
A full trauma team of clinicians was waiting on his arrival six minutes later but they were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at 00:24 on 23 May, the hearing was told.
The inquiry has heard that a member of the public, Ronald Blake, held an improvised tourniquet of his wife's belt and a T-shirt on Mr Atkinson's right leg for up to an hour before paramedics reached him.
Only three paramedics from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) entered the City Room on the night - two of them just a few minutes before Mr Atkinson was evacuated.
Mr Atkinson was not triaged, assessed or assisted by NWAS personnel during his time in the foyer.
Cardiology expert Dr Paul Rees told the inquiry: "If it had been possible to extract him from the scene and deliver him safely to a pre-alerted trauma team with access to extensive blood products before cardiac arrest ensued, then survival might have been possible."
A panel of blast wave experts also believed Mr Atkinson could have survived with timely medical intervention and the applying of effective tourniquets on both legs.
An initial post-mortem examination concluded Mr Atkinson died principally from the effects of blood loss from his leg wounds but also noted he had significant heart disease.
Dr Rees found the ischaemic heart disease did not contribute to the blood loss and the cardiac arrest, and was unlikely to have adversely affected the outcome of his resuscitation.
The inquiry continues.