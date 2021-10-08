Moston motorcyclist crash: Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a motorcyclist who died in a crash.
Carl Dawson, 43, was riding a Lexmoto XTR motorcycle when he crashed on Hillier Street in Moston, Manchester, at about 11:45 BST on 7 September.
The boy, 16, and 18-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The teenagers, who are both from south Manchester, have been bailed to a date in November, police said.
Anyone with information or CCTV in the area has been urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.
