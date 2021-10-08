Metrolink tram strike cancelled for Manchester Marathon
- Published
A planned strike by tram drivers on the same day as the Manchester Marathon has been cancelled.
Sunday's services will go ahead as usual following a revised pay offer, after talks between Metrolink management and workers' union Unite.
Unite said members would vote on whether to accept the proposal but, if it was rejected, strikes planned for later this October would go ahead.
Metrolink said there would be extra services for Sunday's marathon.
More than 30,000 runners are due to take part in the event, which is the country's second most popular marathon.
Workers' ballot
Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: "We're delighted to now be able to support the marathon with a full Metrolink service on Sunday, although we would still advise planning ahead and allowing extra time for journeys as the trams will be busier than usual."
He said emergency maintenance work on Saturday morning could affect some journeys but they were expected to finish before the Super League Grand Final, which kicks off at Old Trafford at 18:00 BST.
More than 300 drivers and supervisors had been expected to take part in the strike.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "By standing united and firm to demand a fair and well-deserved pay rise, Unite members at Metrolink have forced the hand of management and ensured that a fresh pay offer has been tabled."
Industrial action planned for 15, 18 and 24 October, when Liverpool play Manchester United at Old Trafford. will depend on whether Unite members vote to accept the new pay offer.