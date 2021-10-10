BBC News

Bolton hit-and-run: Teenage girls injured in crash

Image source, GMP
Image caption, Police have released an image of a car as they appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from the time of the collision

Two teenagers have been injured in a hit-and-run crash, police have said.

The girls were struck by a red Audi A4, which failed to stop, as they were crossing Great Moor Street in Bolton at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

A 14-year-old was taken to hospital with life-changing pelvic and abdominal injuries. She remains in a serious condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force added a 17-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Officers have released an image of a car as they appealed for information, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

