Bolton hit-and-run: Teenage girls injured in crash
- Published
Two teenagers have been injured in a hit-and-run crash, police have said.
The girls were struck by a red Audi A4, which failed to stop, as they were crossing Great Moor Street in Bolton at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
A 14-year-old was taken to hospital with life-changing pelvic and abdominal injuries. She remains in a serious condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force added a 17-year-old sustained minor injuries.
Officers have released an image of a car as they appealed for information, adding that no arrests have been made yet.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.