Altrincham crash: Boy, 16, critically injured in hit-and-run

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The boy suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a stolen car on George Richards Way

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a stolen car that failed to stop, police have said.

The boy was struck by a purple Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.

He suffered a serious head injury. Police said no arrests had been made.

Officers are urging witnesses with dashcam footage to come forward as they try to identify the driver.

