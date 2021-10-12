Marcus Rashford mural: Hooded man wanted over vandalism
- Published
Police have released an image of a hooded man they want to speak to about defacing a mural of Marcus Rashford.
Greater Manchester Police said the wall in Withington was vandalised shortly after the Manchester United and England striker missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 Final shootout on 11 July.
The force said it would "exhaust all opportunities" to find who did it.
The footage shows the man looking up and down Copson Street at about 23:40 BST before walking towards the artwork.
The mural, which was defaced with several swear words, was painted before the Euro 2020 competition in recognition of Rashford's work to tackle child food poverty.
'Vast amount of CCTV'
It was covered with messages of support and solidarity for the footballer after the attack.
Rashford said at the time that he was "on the verge of tears" when he saw it had been covered in hearts and notes.
"The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up," he said.
A police spokesman said the force had "followed all lines of enquiry available following the vandalism".
"Officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to," he said.
"The footage is not the best quality, but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible."
Anyone with information about the vandalism has been asked to contact police.
