Manchester man who put child abuse images on Instagram jailed
- Published
A man who shared child abuse images on Instagram has been jailed following a review of his suspended sentence.
Jaswent Rai, from Manchester, admitted uploading images of children aged between six and 16 in December 2019 and possessing other extreme images.
The 47-year-old was handed a 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Manchester Crown Court in August.
The Court of Appeal found that sentence to be unduly lenient and jailed Rai for two years.
Rai pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images of children, one count of possessing extreme pornographic images and three counts of making indecent images of children.
The sentence was referred following intervention from the former Solicitor General Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC.
His newly-appointed successor Alex Chalk QC said the images Rai had were "truly shocking and abhorrent".
"I am pleased with the result of today's hearing, and that the Court of Appeal agrees a custodial sentence meets the gravity of the crime," he added.