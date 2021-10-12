Manchester Arena: Councillors approve new safety licence
Councillors have approved plans to change Manchester Arena's premises licence despite initial concerns from police and licensing officers.
Operator SMG's application to change its operations schedule was said to "lack specific detail" over staff receiving counter-terrorism training.
Further clarification was also sought on how the new schedule would work in relation to CCTV and first aid.
Police and council licensing officials' objections have now been overcome.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that the changes were the first to be made to the existing licence since it was granted in 2005, and since the 2017 terrorist attack.
They were approved when agreement was reached between SMG, Greater Manchester Police and Manchester City Council after the extra information sought by the authorities was made available.
A spokesperson for SMG said it had been in "constructive dialogue" with GMP and the council.
It added that it was committed to complying with Protect Duty, a new law proposed by the government imposing legal obligations for organisations to consider the safety and security of staff and the public using their venues.
Both GMP and Manchester Council had said there was not enough clarity on how many staff at the arena would receive Protect Duty training, and how often it would be refreshed.
SMG's new operations schedule will be made available to a new safety advisory group consisting of the council and emergency response services.
The authorities will be allowed to inspect and advise on the operations schedule, which is expected to be reviewed and revised when planning for specific events at the arena.
