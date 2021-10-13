Stockport 'Banksy': Mystery over artwork on pub wall solved
The mystery surrounding a Banksy-style mural which appeared on the side of a pub has been solved after another artist claimed it as his work.
A stencilled spray painting of a boy flying a kite appeared outside the Griffin Hotel pub in Stockport on Sunday.
A man who lives nearby said it had left "everyone wondering who's done it", adding it "looks like a Banksy".
However, Salford street artist Mr Eggs revealed that he was responsible.
The artwork was revealed from behind a set of screens, according to retired businessman Richard Ward who lives nearby.
However, a spokesperson for the famed street artist denied it was his work before Mr Eggs confirmed to the BBC it was his.
The artist said he likes Banksy's work but everyone always puts stencilling down to him "like he invented it" .
He said his street art in Didsbury Road was inspired by the recent crisis in Afghanistan.
'Nod to Manchester'
Mr Eggs, who said street art was "a way to escape life pressures", explained the boy represents the "sadness of the refugee crisis".
"I know so many people are arriving here with just the clothes on their backs and times are hard here, too.
"Many people have given all they can to try and help but it must be very difficult for families to be broken apart."
The artist said the acid house smiley face reference of the kite was "a nod to Manchester and the sadness of so many people here right now and the mental health issues surrounding our communities whether that be drugs, escaping war or whatever".
Some of Mr Eggs' work can be seen around Withington as the artist has created two murals for the Withington Walls community art project as well as supplying prints for its Group Show fundraiser.