Wigan: Man dies six days after being injured in disturbance
A man has died six days after being hurt in a disturbance which involved a weapon, police have said.
Kunil Nur, 44, was injured on Linney Square in Wigan during the incident at about midnight on 4 October.
He was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital and was later discharged but died on Sunday.
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two other people sustained minor injuries.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and said they were "keeping an open mind" about what caused Mr Nur's death, which was being treated as "unexplained".
Det Sgt Sophie O'Rourke said Mr Nur's family was "understandably devastated" and urged anyone who saw anything on Linney Square on 4 October to come forward.