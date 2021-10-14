Bury fire: Crews tackle large blaze at landfill site
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a landfill site in Bury.
Crews were called to a fire involving domestic waste at the Pilsworth Road site just after midnight.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said people living and working nearby should keep windows and doors closed as firefighters battle the 500 sq ft (50 sq m) fire.
GMFRS's Ben Levy said he was proud of the response of firefighters at the scene.
Very #proud of the work of crews @manchesterfire and Control Room Operators @NW_Fire_Control. Sustained efforts through the early hours of this morning has significantly reduced the impact of this fire. Some local disruption may remain, please take care if you're in the area. https://t.co/OiFN4apKb1— Ben Levy 🔥🐝 (@benlevyfire) October 14, 2021
Pilsworth Road in Bury is currently closed from junction three of the M66 to Moss Hall Road as crews work to extinguish the blaze.
A GMFRS spokesman said the blaze was "understandably... causing disruption to the surrounding roads and will do so until the fire is extinguished".
"Please avoid the area, keep your doors and windows closed if you're nearby, and stay safe."
In April, firefighters declared a major incident after crews were called to a blaze at Viridor Recycling Centre on Pilsworth Road.
Dramatic drone footage of the fire, which was described as "the size of a football pitch", was later released.