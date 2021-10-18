Littleborough crash: Worker struck and killed by car at roadside
An electrician engineer was killed when a car left the road and struck him as he was working.
The man, aged in his 30s, was hit just before 11:50 GMT on Sunday on the pavement along Featherstall Road in Littleborough, Greater Manchester.
A second engineer, aged in his 20s, was also left seriously injured, police said. No arrests have been made.
Police declared a major incident after about 2,000 homes were left without power for four hours.
Greater Manchester Police said Electricity North West had fixed the issue for most homes by 18:20.
The force said "initial enquiries established that a vehicle had come off the road and collided with the victims".
Supt Arif Nawaz said: "This has been a terrible incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends who have lost their loved one."
