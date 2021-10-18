Altrincham crash: Man charged over fatal hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 18-year-old was knocked down and killed.
Marcus Simmons-Allen was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on George Richards Way in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at about 21:00 BST on 10 October.
Greater Manchester Police said Mr Simmons-Allen was hit by a stolen car that failed to stop at the scene.
Connor Matthews, 22, of Portland Road, Stretford, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.