Manchester nightclub given reprieve after fights and doorman stabbing
- Published
A nightclub has been given "one last chance" after having its licence suspended following two nights of violence.
A doorman was stabbed at History in Deansgate, Manchester in September, the council's licensing committee heard .
Complaints from residents about the club included intimidation, drug dealing, violence, illegal parking, noise pollution and littering.
The club must implement new safety measures before it can reopen.
Owner Mohammed Mohamud and solicitor Richard Williams said they were "confident" they could stop any repeat of the recent trouble.
Legal adviser Dawn Sweetman said the licensing committee was "of the opinion that the premises had understood the significance of the events and the concerns of residents and addressed those concerns raised by them and the other relevant authorities".
An earlier hearing heard the doorman was stabbed on 12 September when a man tried to re-enter the Longworth Street club after being ejected, but the club's security, provided by Securios, was deemed to have dealt with this incident "entirely appropriately".
The following weekend around 100 people "rushed the doors" to get inside, and the club admitted "in hindsight" it should have had more door supervisors on duty.
At about 03:45 BST, fighting broke out and it had become so dangerous that every free police officer in the city centre reported to the club, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Two men were arrested for being in possession of knives before fighting started up again.
CCTV footage showed fighting on a balcony and a man brandishing a metal barrier pole on the dance floor.
The incident was finally brought under control at around 04:30 and several arrests were made. Two knives were confiscated.
'Very unjust'
PC Alan Isherwood, of Greater Manchester Police, told the meeting the staff needed "regular reminders" on how to run the club properly.
Mr Mohamud said he accepted that what residents had been through was "terrible" and "disgusting" and apologised to anyone affected.
But he said closing the club would be "very unjust" and impact on all the people whose livelihood depended on the venue.
Mr Williams, speaking on behalf of the club, said: "Ultimately, if conditions are not complied with, the responsible authorities are quite entitled to bring the club back before the committee on a subsequent occasion - and I have no doubt the outcome would be far more serious."
He asked the panel to "take a leap of faith" and give the club "one more chance".
New conditions at the club will include a last entry time of 02:00 and an earlier closing time of 04:00.
There will also be 12 door supervisors on a Saturday night, who will have to wear high visibility vests so they can be easily identified.
Two members of door staff will also wear body cameras and a knife arch metal detector will be installed.