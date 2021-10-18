Manchester Arena Inquiry: Terror offender ordered to give evidence
A convicted terrorist has been told he must give evidence at the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing.
Abdalraouf Abdallah is said to have groomed Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people in the explosion in May 2017.
The 28-year-old, who denies any involvement in the bombing, was jailed for terror offences in May 2016.
His lawyers argued that compelling him to give evidence would infringe his human rights.
Abdallah, from Manchester, is a serving prisoner at HMP Wakefield who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after he became a paraplegic when he was fighting in Libya in 2011.
Rejecting the application to revoke a notice requiring his attendance, inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said the increase in risk was "not possible to quantify with any certainty", but it could be properly managed in the prison estate.
Sir John said: "Mr Abdallah is an important witness.
"An expert on Islamist extremism I have instructed, Dr Matthew Wilkinson, has suggested that Mr Abdallah exposed Salman Abedi to Islamist extremist views and played a role in radicalising him.
"This is a view I intend to test in evidence with the expert. I would also wish for there to be the opportunity to explore relevant issues with Mr Abdallah himself. "
The inquiry has been told Abdallah has received legal advice not to answer any questions on Wednesday, and will assert his privilege against possible self-incrimination.
Abdallah, who denies grooming his friend Abedi or any involvement in the Arena attack, was released from jail in November on licence before being recalled in January - reportedly over a breach of a general condition requiring good behaviour.
He was given an extended sentence of nine-and-half-years in 2016, with a custodial term of five- and-a-half years, after he was convicted of preparing and funding acts of terrorism by helping others travel to Syria.
The inquiry will resume on Tuesday with evidence covering the background and radicalisation of Abedi.