Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother leaves UK before hearing
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
The elder brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has left the UK ahead of an appearance at a public inquiry he had been ordered to attend.
Ismail Abedi has always refused to answer questions from the inquiry in case he incriminates himself.
The inquiry had rejected his position and demanded he appear as a witness.
Last year, the BBC located the 28-year-old in Manchester, where he still lived, and challenged him on his refusal to participate.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2022.
His younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed last year after being convicted of murdering all those who died.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said Ismail Abedi was "not currently in the country and there is no indication as to when he will return".
Addressing chairman Sir John Saunders, he said the inquiry may use its powers to compel attendance and urged Ismail Abedi to comply.
Salman and Hashem Abedi had spent months preparing the attack. They bought bomb-making chemicals, transported their purchases around Manchester, and rented a flat to use as a bomb factory.
The public inquiry is investigating every aspect of the bombing.
