Handforth bag-snatch robber caught after CCTV trawl
- Published
A masked robber who snatched an elderly woman's handbag as he rode past her on a bicycle has been jailed after an investigation spanning six months.
Glenn Williams admitted targeting the 75-year-old in a car park in Handforth, Cheshire, on 24 March.
He was later traced and arrested by police officers who worked for months trawling through CCTV.
The 36-year-old from Manchester was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars at Chester Crown Court.
The woman's handbag contained her mobile phone, purse and a sentimental photograph, police said.
Among the CCTV was an image of the robber carrying the bag on the handlebars of his bike.
Insp Andy Baker said: "I hope this reassures residents that we will relentlessly pursue those who commit crime and put them before the courts."
