Greater Manchester Police officer injured as car rammed during chase
A police officer has been injured after a Land Rover rammed into his vehicle during a chase.
Two men were arrested after the officer suffered minor injuries to his arm during the police pursuit in Trafford.
Greater Manchester Police officers in a marked vehicle were on patrol in Sale at about 12:30 BST when a Land Rover made off at speed and failed to stop.
Following a pursuit, the Land Rover rammed the police vehicle before making off again, said a force spokesman.
He added: "The pursuit continued to Dartford Road in Urmston.
"The Land Rover then proceeded to ram the police vehicle again, causing significant damage to the police car and a second parked vehicle.
"An officer has sustained minor injuries to his arm."
The occupants of the Land Rover then made off on foot, according to police.
Following a search, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker and failing to stop.
The older man was taken to hospital for treatment where he is being assessed.
Insp Matthew Harvey said: "Police officers shouldn't have to face these kind of dangers whilst on duty, and the road should be a safe place for all drivers."